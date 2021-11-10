Rebounding Arizona State aims to play tough against UC Riverside

Arizona State answered coach Bobby Hurley's call Tuesday to show more toughness, especially on defense, in the opening win over Portland after suffering through a tumultuous 11-14 season a year ago.

The Sun Devils (1-0) will have an immediate opportunity to back up the performance for seventh-year coach Hurley when they host UC Riverside on Thursday night.

The Highlanders (0-1) lost their season opener 66-53 at San Diego State on Tuesday.

Arizona State was dominant on defense in its 76-60 victory over Portland. The Sun Devils got the win despite missing two players because of health and safety protocols who will be in Hurley's top rotation -- sophomore forward Jalen Graham and sophomore guard Jay Heath.

The Sun Devils forced six turnovers in the first four minutes and eventually rattled the Pilots into 21 turnovers and 40.7 percent shooting from the field.

Kimani Lawrence had three steals and former Ohio State forward Alonzo Gaffney was one of three players with two steals. Toledo transfer Marreon Jackson and freshman Jamiya Neal were the others.

Hurley was particularly impressed with Gaffney, who is 6-foot-9 and 200 pounds and very active running the floor. Gaffney transferred to Arizona State after attending Northwest Florida State College following his freshman season at Ohio State.

"You can switch a lot of things with him, and he can stay in front of the dribbler very well, and he's a presence in the paint with his length and can challenge shots," Hurley said.

Arizona State's rebounding was a concern last year as it was outrebounded in 21 of 25 games. The Sun Devils pulled down 42 rebounds to 27 for Portland, including 13 offensive rebounds.

Lawrence led Arizona State with 19 points and 10 rebounds, six of which came on the offensive glass.

UC Riverside's JP Moorman II, a transfer from Temple, had nine points on 4-of-11 shooting with five rebounds in 34 minutes in the loss to San Diego State.

"JP will only get into more of a rhythm with our group offensively," UC Riverside coach Mike Magpayo said. "He had four assists because he can really see the floor and make plays for others."

