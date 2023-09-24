Rebound games lead to pivotal Week 6 matchups

Any basketball coach with much history of success will tell you how important rebounding is. It stops the progress of your opponent, and it starts your own team's offense, critical to a fast-break game.

Week 5 in Brevard County football saw some area teams rebound well, including with wins over unbeaten opponents. Seven days later — and, as any coach in any sport will tell you, during this following week of practice — the focus will be on how those teams and others here transition into the next part of the season.

For several teams, that will mean important district games.

Let's take a look at some of the big opportunities for Brevard teams in Week 6.

Heritage at Viera

The perception of this District 11-4S matchup has changed over the last two weeks as the Hawks have won two in a row in convincing fashion, including Friday at Baker County, 28-6. Eight days earlier, Heritage lost on the road at Oviedo, 42-35 on a night when mistakes doomed the Panthers.

"I think we needed that. We needed a slap in the face," Heritage coach Mykel Benson said. "Now, we've got to build off that."

Perhaps the rebounding lesson for Benson's group was to be ready to play at the kickoff regardless of the opponent's record. Viera may be only 2-3, but the Hawks offense is trouble when it's in rhythm.

For underdog Viera, which has rebounded from a rough start with those back-to-back wins, Heritage will be a tough opponent. Perhaps the goal here is to take the rebound and let that fast-break offense do its thing. The Panthers' only loss came to a team that passed for 378 yards and four touchdowns.

Eau Gallie at Merritt Island

The Commodores had to have circled their Week 5 matchup with Cocoa as a game to go all out. Coaches want that every week, of course, but human nature tends to focus us a bit more when the big dog is on the block. There aren't many teams in Brevard that can play the Tigers within 28-7, so Eau Gallie accommodated itself reasonably well.

In District 10-3S though, Friday's game at Merritt Island is at least as important. Eau Gallie has to be considered a contender to win the title, but to challenge the Rockledge team that has owned the district, the Commodores need to win in Week 6.

Ditto for the Mustangs. Merritt Island has its own bounce-back challenge, having suffered its first loss of 2023 at Heritage, 36-9. That was a tough road experience for a team with some growing players, but they've been tested against one of the area's best now. Challenging Rockledge means beating Eau Gallie.

Harmony at Melbourne

Yes, Harmony at Melbourne. The Bulldogs started 0-4, but a comeback win at Tohopekaliga was a confidence-builder and gave Melbourne momentum heading into District 11-4S play. If the Bulldogs can beat the Longhorns on Friday, their 1-0 district start will be just as good as that of the Heritage-Viera winner. It's a new season now.

MCC at Father Lopez

The Hustlers lost two in a row but rebounded convincingly against St. Joseph, 31-7. Not only was it the team's first home win in three seasons, but the team's 3-2 record has surpassed last year's two-win mark with half the season remaining. In District 4-1S however, at least three of the four teams look like contenders, so there is no room for a letdown the rest of the way for MCC.

Halifax Academy at Holy Trinity

The Tigers are one of those three apparent 4-1S contenders, and so is dramatically improved Halifax Academy.

In a four-team district, two teams receive a two-to-one advantage in home district games, and Holy Trinity is one of those. Like their arch rivals down on Babcock, the Tigers need to take advantage if they're to stay in the district hunt and boost their playoff power rating.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Week 5 Brevard high school football follow-up: looking to next Friday