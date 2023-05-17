Rebooted EA Sports NCAA Football game to allow FBS players to opt-in for NIL usage

Andrew Brewster
·1 min read

For college football fans who love gaming, EA Sports was king for years with their NCAA Football franchise. That franchise has laid dormant since 2013 when the last version came out, but we got another positive update on Wednesday, as it was reported by numerous outlets, including USA TODAY, that EA Sports has contracted OneTeam Partners to incorporate the names, images, and likenesses of real college football players into the game.

The NIL program will be an opt-in, and will allow players to receive some compensation for their inclusion in the game. Great news for fans of gaming and college football, now I’m ready to see some real Spartans on the field.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire