Rebels tally 17 runs in win over GMLOK
Apr. 29—The Southland baseball team beat GMLOK 17-1 on the road Monday.
Travis Kirtz struck out five to score the pitching win for Southland (6-1 overall).
Southland pitching: Travis Kirtz (W) 4 IP, 3 H, 1 BB, 1 ER, 5 K; Sam Boe, 1 IP, 0 R, 2 K
Southland hitting: Gavin Nelsen, 0-for-3, 2 R, 2 BBs; Tyson Stevens, 2-for-3, 2 doubles, 2 RBIs, 2 R, 2 BBs; Kirtz, 2-for-4, 4 RBIs, 2 R; A. Swenson, 1-for-3, double, RBI, 2 R, BB; Jonas Wiste, 1-for-2, RBI, R, BB; Easton Meyer, 2-for-4, 2 RBIs, 2 R; Riley Jax, 1-for-4, HR, RBI, R