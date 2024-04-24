Rebels sweep Lyle-Pacelli softball team

Apr. 23—The Southland softball team swept Lyle-Pacelli boy scores of 29-0 and 27-1 in a pair of four inning contests at Todd Park Tuesday.

Southland is now 6-1 overall.

Southland 29, LP 0

Southland pitching: Laney Weis (W) 4 IP, 1 H, 2 BBs 0 R, 7 K

Southland hitting: Laney Weis, 2-for-4, 3 RBIs, 4 R, 2 doubles; Grace Kreschbach, 1-for-4, 2 RBIs, 2 R, double; Hayley Lowe, 2-for-4, 3 R; K. Koenigs, 4-for-5, 6 RBIs, 4 R; Clara Timm, 2-for-3, 3 RBIs, triple; K. Hemann, 2-for-2, 3 RBis, 3 BBs, 4 R; H. Menuey, 2-for-5, double, 4 RBis, 2 R; S. Miller, 1-for-2, 2 RBIs, 2 R, 3 BBs; L. Sorgatz, 2-for-4, 2 RBIs, 3 R, BB

Southland 27, LP 1

LP pitching: Weis (W) 3 IP, 1 BB, 0 R, 4 K

Southland hitting: Weis, 2-for-4, RBI, double, 2 R; Kresbach, 1-for-3, BB, double; Lowe, 3-for-4, 3 RBIs, 4 R, 2 doubles; Koenigs, 3-for-5, 3 RBIs, 3 R; Timm, 3-for-4, 2 RBIs, 2 R; Hemann, 2-for-2, double, 2 RBIs, 4 R, 2 BBs; Menuey, 2-for-4, 2 RBis; S. Miller, 2-for-4, 4 RBIs, 2 R; Sorgatz, 2-for-3, RBI, 3 R