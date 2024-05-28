Rebels start fast to stay alive in Section 1A tournament

May 27—The top-seeded No. 1 seeded Southland baseball team kept its season alive when it beat Spring Grove 11-3 in a Section 1A elimination game Monday.

The Rebels (19-2 overall) took control early on as they jumped out to an 8-0 lead. Austin Swenson started the rally with an RBI single and Beau Sathre doubled in two more runs to get things going.

Southland will now play Rushford-Peterson in an elimination game at Riverland at noon Saturday. The Rebels will have to win four more games to get to state.