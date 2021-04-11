Rebels pound out 18 hits to even series with Razorbacks

Apr. 11—OXFORD — Unable to extend a 3-0 lead in Game 1 No. 3 Ole Miss poured it on in Saturday's second game.

The Rebels had 18 hits — the big blows a three-run home run from Hayden Leatherwood and an eighth-inning two-run triple from Hayden Dunhurst — and defeated No. 2 Arkansas 13-6 before 11,857 fans at Swayze Field Saturday night.

The attendance was the fourth-largest crowd in Swayze Field history inching past the 11,524 that attended the first game.

Ole Miss had five runs on five hits and an error in the eighth.

The Rebels evened the series after a 7-3 loss in Saturday's first game. The decisive third game is Sunday at 1:30.

So far the Ole Miss answer for the absence of SEC RBI leader Tim Elko, who sustained a torn ACL earlier in the week, is Dunhurst who was 7 for 10 with five RBIs in the two games. The Ole Miss catcher was a perfect 5 for 5 in Game 1.

Dunhurst began the day hitting .299 and is hitting .340 after two games.

"We think he's an elite hitter, an elite baseball player. He's been more on time with the fastball. At times, and I've heard him say it in interviews, he would worry about striking out. Sometimes that's not his issue," Ole Miss coach Mike BIanco said. "The issue has been getting off better swings early in the count. He's been really good, and obviously we need that bat to be hot."

The Rebels (24-7, 8-3 SEC) and Razorbacks (25-5, 8-3 SEC) were tied for the SEC West lead going into the series.

Leatherwood's three-run home run in the second gave some breathing to Doug Nikhazy as Ole Miss led 5-0 in the third.

The Hogs, though, pushed across two runs in the fourth after Ole Miss third-baseman Justin Bench dropped a pop-up on the infield and kept the inning alive.

"I didn't get rattled," said Nikhazy, who gave up his first and second earned runs of SEC play. "Credit their offense. They had a good change of approach and started hitting curve balls, that pitch I was throwing for strikes earlier in the game."

Story continues

Arkansas never led but kept chipping away scoring two more against Nikhazy in the sixth. He was unable to complete the inning, and his relief help didn't last long either. Drew McDaniel got the last out of the sixth, but Bianco had to go to his closer, Taylor Broadway, to end the seventh.

Broadway gave up an RBI double in the top of the eighth, but in the bottom that really didn't matter.

"Everybody got into it in Game 2. I was really happy with the way we responded. It's tough when you lose the first game of a doubleheader. We challenged them in the locker room, and I like the way we responded," Bianco said.

parrish.alford@djournal.com