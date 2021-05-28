Rebels' McDaniel rebounds in rematch against Georgia

May 27—HOOVER, Ala. — Ole Miss got another strong performance from a pitcher not named Nikhazy, and the Rebels advanced in the SEC Tournament loser's bracket with a 4-0 win over Georgia at Hoover Met on Thursday afternoon.

Sophomore right-hander Drew McDaniel set career highs for innings with 6 2/3 and strikeouts with 11 against a Bulldogs lineup that hit him pretty hard just a week ago.

Ole Miss (40-18) reached the 40-win plateau for the 10th time in school history, the ninth time under Mike Bianco and the fourth time in the last five full seasons.

The Rebels will face the loser of Thursday night's game between Vanderbilt and Arkansas in a fourth-round game scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Friday. The winner advances to a semifinal game on Saturday afternoon.

McDaniel gave up two runs in the first and couldn't record an out in the third as Georgia (31-25) pulled away in Athens for what became a 13-2 win on the final day of the regular season.

In the rematch, McDaniel changed speeds and commanded not only the fastball but the curve, slider and change-up too. He scattered four hits and walked two.

It was welcome efficiency on a day when the Ole Miss offense managed just seven hits.

"Drew just kept shoving. We added some runs, and four were enough today," Ole Miss shortstop Jacob Gonzalez said.

The Rebels stretched a 2-0 lead with two runs in the fifth.

After Justin Bench was hit by a pitch, Gonzalez singled through the right side. He took second on a bad throw back to the infield, and while Georgia shortstop Cole Tate retrieved the ball and looked at Gonzalez, Bench scored.

Minutes later Gonzalez took a running lead from second and scored on a base hit by Peyton Chatagnier.

Ole Miss took the lead on a solo home run by Kevin Graham in the second; John Rhys Plumlee doubled and scored in the third.

"I'm proud of the way our guys showed up today after a tough loss last night, getting back to the hotel late, but you've got to do it in this tournament. That was the message to the team this morning," Bianco said.

Tim Elko, who had two home runs in a 5-4 loss to Vanderbilt Wednesday, was 0 for 1. He was intentionally walked twice and semi-intentionally walked a third time.

Brandon Johnson and Taylor Broadway pitched behind McDaniel.

Bianco said Tyler Myers will be the Rebels' starting pitcher Friday.

"When you get this far it's about piecing it together. We've done that before where we've come in on Tuesday and played on Sunday," Bianco said.

parrish.alford@djournal.com