Advertisement

Rebel softball team wins its second straight conference title

austin daily herald, minn.
·1 min read

May 15—The Southland softball team wrapped up its second straight SEC title when it beat Houston (11-7 overall) 8-6 in Houston Tuesday.

Abby Sorgatz had two RBIs for the Rebels (15-2 overall).

Southland pitching: Laney Weis (W) 7 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 2 ER, 9 K

Southland hitting: Laney Weis, 2-for-3, R, BB; Shannon Kiefer, 1-for-4, RBI, R; Clara Timm, 1-for-4, R, RBI; Jaida Sorenson, 1-for-4, double; Riana Ulven, 1-for-3, RBI; Grace Kresbach, 1-for-3, 2 R; Kiley Koenigs, 1-for-3, double, RBI; Abby Sorgatz, 0-for-3, 2 RBIs