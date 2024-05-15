Rebel softball team wins its second straight conference title

May 15—The Southland softball team wrapped up its second straight SEC title when it beat Houston (11-7 overall) 8-6 in Houston Tuesday.

Abby Sorgatz had two RBIs for the Rebels (15-2 overall).

Southland pitching: Laney Weis (W) 7 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 2 ER, 9 K

Southland hitting: Laney Weis, 2-for-3, R, BB; Shannon Kiefer, 1-for-4, RBI, R; Clara Timm, 1-for-4, R, RBI; Jaida Sorenson, 1-for-4, double; Riana Ulven, 1-for-3, RBI; Grace Kresbach, 1-for-3, 2 R; Kiley Koenigs, 1-for-3, double, RBI; Abby Sorgatz, 0-for-3, 2 RBIs