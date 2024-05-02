Advertisement

Rebel softball team uses the long ball to beat Spring Grove

Austin Daily Herald, Minn.
·1 min read

May 2—The Southland softball team found its power when it beat Spring Grove 11-1 in Spring Grove Wednesday.

Riana Ulven, Grace Kresbach and Myiah Wagner all homered in the win for the Rebels (9-1 overall).

Southland pitching: Lainey Weis (W) 7 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 9 K

Southland hitting: Weis, 2-for-4, R, 2 doubles; K. Hemann, 1-for-1; Hayley Lowe, 2-for-4, 2 R; RianaUlven, 1-for-4, HR, 2 RBIs, R; Clara Timm, 1-for-3, BB; Grace Kresbach, 2-for-4, HR, 3 RBIs, 3 R; Jaida Sorensen, 1-for-3, double, R; K. Koenigs, 1-for-2, double; Myiah Wagner, 1-for-2, HR, 2 RBIs, R