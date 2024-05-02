Rebel softball team uses the long ball to beat Spring Grove
May 2—The Southland softball team found its power when it beat Spring Grove 11-1 in Spring Grove Wednesday.
Riana Ulven, Grace Kresbach and Myiah Wagner all homered in the win for the Rebels (9-1 overall).
Southland pitching: Lainey Weis (W) 7 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 9 K
Southland hitting: Weis, 2-for-4, R, 2 doubles; K. Hemann, 1-for-1; Hayley Lowe, 2-for-4, 2 R; RianaUlven, 1-for-4, HR, 2 RBIs, R; Clara Timm, 1-for-3, BB; Grace Kresbach, 2-for-4, HR, 3 RBIs, 3 R; Jaida Sorensen, 1-for-3, double, R; K. Koenigs, 1-for-2, double; Myiah Wagner, 1-for-2, HR, 2 RBIs, R