Rebel softball team sweeps GMLOK
May 7—The Southland softball team swept GMLOK by scores of 6-0 and 13-3 in Rose Creek Tuesday.
Laney Weis didn't allow an earned run in 13 innings for the Rebels (12-1 overall) and she struck out 12.
Southland 6, GMLOK 0
Southland pitching: Laney Weis (W) 7 IP, 4 H, 1 BB, 0 R, 9 K
Southland hitting: Weis, 1-for-3, 2 RBIs, R; Jaida Sorenson, 1-for-4, R; Clara Timm, 2-for-2, 2 RBis, 2 R; Hayley Lowe, 2-for-4; Grace Kresbach, 1-for-4, R; Riana Ulven, 1-for-4; Shannon Kiefer, 0-for-3, RBI, R; Abby Sorgatz, 1-for-3, R; K. Koenigs, 1-for-2, R, BB
Southland 13, GMLOK 3
Southland pitching: Weis (W) 5 IP, 3 H, 1 BB, 3 R, 0 ER, 3 K
Southland hitting: Weis, 2-for-3, double, R, BB; Sorenson, 3-for-4, double, 3 RBIs, R; Timm, 1-for-4, triple, RBI, 2 R; Lowe, 1-for-3, RBI, R, 2 BBs; Kresbach, 2-for-4, double, 2 RBIs, R; Ulven, 3-for-3, 2 RBIs, 2 R; Myiah Wagner, 1-for-2; Abby Sorgatz, 1-for-1, RBI