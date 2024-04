Apr. 6—The Southland softball team opened its season with a 20-0 win in four innings over Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons on the road Friday.

Rianna Ulven homered for the Rebels and Laney Weis struck out 12, while allowing one hit.

Southland hitting: Grace Kresbach, 3-for-5, 3 R; Shannon Kiefer, 2-for-3, 2 R; Rianna Ulven, 1-for-1, HR; Clara Timm, 1-for-2, double