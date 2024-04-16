Rebel softball team downs Hayfield
Apr. 15—The Southland softball team grabbed a big win over Hayfield (2-3 overall) by a score of 6-1 in Hayfield Monday.
Laney Weis struck out six for the Rebels (4-0 overall) Hayley Lowe drove in two runs.
Southland pitching: Laney Weis (W) 7 IP, 3 H, 2 BB, 1 R, 0 ER, 6 K
Southland hitting: Weis, 2-for-4, double; R. Ulven, 0-for-3, BB; Jaida Sorenson, 2-for-3, RBI, 2 R, BB; Hayley Lowe, 3-for-4, 2 RBIs, R; Grace Kresbach, 1-for-3, 2 RBIs, double; Abby Sorgatz, 1-for-4; K. Koenigs, 1-for-4