Rebel Road Trip makes annual stop in Memphis

MEMPHIS – If there’s one fan base that can’t wait for the start of the college football season, it has to be the Ole Miss Rebels and who can blame them.

Ole Miss is picked by just about everybody to be a part of the first ever, 12 team playoff and some even have the Rebels as a darkhorse pick to win the national title.

Many of those same Rebel fans made it out to the Botanic Gardens in Memphis Tuesday night for a meet and greet with Ole Miss coaches Chris Beard, Yolett McPhee-McCuin and the top draw of the night, football coach Lane Kiffin.

Kiffin is heading into his fifth season down in Oxford and while last year’s team won a program record 11 games, it’s hard to remember an Ole Miss team with more hype heading into a season.

A big reason for that has been Kiffin’s success in the transfer portal, even though he hates everything about it.

“The NIL, portal system is a broke system. It’s terrible and that’s coming from the person at the school that probably benefits more than anyone in America from it. That’s how poor it is, just organization and two different windows and guys can go to as many schools as they want,” Kiffin said. “That’s not what college football should be like or college sports. So there’s a lot of problems in the system, but we’re just trying to, whatever the rules they make, we just go try to maximize them.”

On the hoops side of things, Coach Yo and Coach Beard also entertained the Rebel faithful.

Last year, Beard saw his team struggle down the stretch but that hasn’t dampened his enthusiasm or expectations for the Rebels entering his second season.

“We came to Oxford to compete for championships, period. So to me, expectations is everything. It’s easy to sit here and talk about it. A little more difficult to go do it,” Beard said. “But that’s where our compass starts. Why not? We’ve got a great university, the best college town in the country, great fan base. It’s an exciting time right now at Ole Miss, with what Lane’s doing at football. So we’re going to try to do our part.”

