Rebel bats roll, Kluever pitches another gem for 10th win of the season

Jun. 10—GOOSE LAKE — Northeast was on fire Monday night, dominating both sides of the game as they defeated Wilton 10-0 for the Rebels' 10th win of the season.

Pitcher Madison Kluever found some trouble early in the first two innings but was able to use her precision in the circle to strike out the Beavers and escape the jams.

Offensively Ella Trenkamp got the scoring started in the bottom of the first, singling in both Emma Kjergaard and Leah Mangelsen. Kluever added to her cushion in the second with an RBI single.

The Rebels missed out on a couple runs in the third inning due to poor base running but senior Piper Isbell still pushed a run across to extend the lead to 4-0.

Northeast did not make any mistakes going forward as they plated four runs in the fourth inning with RBIs from Kjergaard, Trenkamp and Jordan Tegeler.

Kluever made quick work of the Wilton lineup after the second inning, shutting out the Beavers.

Kjergaard went on to walk off the game with a two-RBI base hit in the fifth as Northeast won 10-0.

The Rebels are now 10-2 on the year and will host Anamosa on Thursday night in Goose Lake.