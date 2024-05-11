Rebel baseball team sweeps Mabel-Canton
May 10—The Southland baseball team swept Mabel-Canton by scores of 9-4 and 13-2 Adams Friday.
Tyson Stevens had four RBIs on the day for the Rebels (13-1 overall).
Southland 9, MC 4
Southland pitching: Travis Kirtz (W) 4 IP, 2 H, 1 BB, 0 R, 4 K; Sam Boe, 3 IP, 4 H, 1 BB, 4 R, 0 ER, 5 K; Tyson Stevens, 1-for-4, RBI, R, BB; Kirtz, 3-for-4, R; Austin Swenson, 1-for-4, RBI, R; Jonas Wiste, 2-for-3, 2 RBIs, 2 R; Easton Meyer, 1-for-3, RBI, R, BB
Southland 13, MC 2
Southland pitching: Riley Jax (W) 5 IP, 1 H, 4 BB, 2 R, 0 ER, 8 K
Southland hitting: Gavin Nelsen, 2-for-3, 3 R, BB; Tyson Stevens, 3-for-4, 3 RBIs, 3 R; Kirtz, 1-for-4, 3 RBIs; Swenson, 1-for-4; Wiste, 3-for-4; Beau Sathre, 1-for-3, 2 R; Cole Miller, 1-for-3, 2 R; Maverick Hanna, 1-for-3, RBI, R