Rebel baseball team grabs two wins on Saturday
May 12—The Southland baseball team beat Kenyon-Wanamingo 7-2 and it topped Liberty Classical Academy 17-0 in Wanamingo Saturday.
Jonas Wiste struck out eight in a five-inning no-hitter against Liberty for the Rebels (14=1 overall).
Southland 7, KW 2
Southland pitching: Tyson Stevens (W) 6 2/3 IP, 4 H, 5 BB, 2 R, 1 ER, 4 K; Jonas Wiste, 1/3 IP, 0 R
Southland hitting: Gavin Nelsen, 1-for-3, R; Stevens, 1-for-2, 2 R, BB; Travis Kirtz, 2-for-2, double, 3 RBIs, R, 2 BBs; Jonas Wiste, 1-for-3, double, RBI, 2 R, BB; Easton Meyer, 0-for-1, BB; Maverick Hanna, 3-for-4, R; R. Jax, 1-for-3, R
Southland 17, Liberty Classical Academy
Southland pitching: Jonas Wiste (W) 5 IP, 0 5, 8 K
Southland hitting: Nelsen, 1-for-2, 2 RBIs, 2 R, 2 BBs; Sam Boe, 1-for-1, R; Stevens, 1-for-3, triple, 3 RBIs, R, BB; Kirtz, 4-for-5, double, 4 RBIs; Austin Swenson, 1-for-4, 2 RBIs; Beau Sathre, 1-for-2, double, 3 R, BB; Maverick Hanna, 1-for-3, 2 R; R. Jax, 1-for-1, 2 RBIs, 3 R