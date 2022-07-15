Rebekah Gardner with a 2-pointer vs. Los Angeles Sparks
There are "rumblings" around NBA circles that after requesting a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, Kevin Durant would want to return to the Warriors.
Joakim Noah got married to supermodel Lais Ribeiro and Derrick Rose helped photograph the event.
Minnesota Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve was livid that the Phoenix Mercury star wasn't whistled for the "egregious" foul.
Steph Curry reminisced on a Kobe Bryant memory he'll likely never forget.
The Republican congressman from Ohio deleted the tweet -- but his critics called him out over it.
Adrian Wojnarowski: The Pacers are waiving guard Duane Washington and waiving and stretching the three players who arrived in the Boston trade for Malcolm Brogdon: Malik Fitts, Juwan Morgan and Nik Stauskas, sources tell ESPN. That'll create the cap ...
NBA executives are split on whether the Warriors are interested in Kevin Durant or not.
Vikings should take notice as the Panthers laughed themselves into an even bigger mess.
JD Davison, the Celtics' second-round pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, had his best performance of the summer on Thursday. We share our takeaways from the C's win over the Grizzlies.
Players found themselves waiting for long periods on tee boxes and also for second shots into greens.
At one point in Baker Mayfield‘s four-year run with the Browns, Charean Williams said during an appearance on #PFTPM that Mayfield has more endorsement deals than wins. He now has one fewer endorsement deal. Via Sports Business Journal, Mayfield said during his introductory press conference in Carolina that his arrangement with Progressive Insurance has ended. [more]
For the player whose future everyone thought was preordained, there are, 10 years later, no guarantees. The Sacramento Kings have invited him in for a Vegas workout; they're in need of a wing. The Mavericks, he says, have made some overtures. He ...
HoopsHype ranks 10 players who have appeared most often in NBA trade rumors, led by Kevin Durant and Scottie Barnes.
Here is how Twitter reacted to Deandre Ayton signing an offer sheet with the Indiana Pacers.
Should LPGA titles be stripped away decades later? Jane Blalock and Sandra Palmer would like their records restored.
Ayton cannot be traded before Jan. 15, and he can veto any trade for a year.
The UNC basketball program is set to lose their top commit as No. 1 ranked recruit G.G. Jackson is set to decommit per a report.
The Aces set a WNBA record for most points scored in one half against the Liberty.
Danny Ainge is known to hold out for the very best deal he can get - but can that sometimes be a problem?
Observer Exclusive: LiAngelo Ball discusses his hope for his career path, having two siblings in the national spotlight and more.