Rebecca Welch booed off after handing Phillip Billing red card

Rebecca Welch hands Phillip Billing a straight red for his challenge on Callum Hudson-Odoi - Action Images/Paul Childs

Referee Rebecca Welch was booed off the pitch by fans after sending off Phillip Billing in controversial circumstances in just her second Premier League game in charge.

Welch made history just before Christmas as she became the first woman to take charge of a top-flight clash in Fulham’s home defeat to Burnley. But here she was the centre of attention for the wrong reasons with Bournemouth supporters chanting “you don’t know what you’re doing” as she walked down the tunnel not long after showing a red card to Billing for raking his studs down the calf of Forest goalscorer Callum Hudson-Odoi as he attempted to break from midfield.‌

Nuno Espirito Santo rather diplomatically described this match as “not a beautiful game,” with Andoni Iraola also conceding “it hasn’t been a good game to watch,” and the fact that both of their post-match interviews were dominated by questions about Welch’s performance indicates the lack of quality on show from the players.‌

“Like everyone I thought it was going to be a yellow – he stopped a counter [attack],” said Iraola of Billing’s challenge. “I think it’s too harsh. His feet are touching the grass, it was not in the air or dangerous. I knew that VAR was not going to get involved because normally they don’t when there is contact.”

Nuno, who was shown a yellow card for his pitchside protestations, saw things rather differently. “It was obvious that it was a red card. I hope he understands when he listens to these words. I hope he understands that there are other ways to stop the game, without compromising the players.

“It was a tough game to whistle, it was not easy at all. Players from both teams were arguing a lot. It was not a beautiful game, very physical, very intense.”‌

Iraola suggested Welch was partially responsible for the lack of momentum in the game.

“I think there haven’t been any difficult decisions to take. Probably the level of fouls called was much much higher than other games and even these small fouls can affect the results. They scored their goal from that.‌

“We started I think really well but once we lost this high energy we had, the game went much more level. No big chances for any team, the rhythm of the game was really slow with a lot of interruptions. The game was decided by set-pieces basically.”‌

It was a fractious, disjointed and otherwise forgettable affair on a gloomy afternoon. As well as sending Billing off, Welch booked five other players - as well as Nuno.‌

Justin Kluivert had given Bournemouth the lead in the fifth minute, touching in at the back post after Luis Siniterra had flicked on Lewis Cook’s corner.‌

The home side failed to press home their advantage and began to concede needless free-kicks from which Forest gained a foothold.‌

Ryan Yates had already gone close to an equaliser from Morgan Gibbs-White’s free-kick and it was via that route that they restored parity on the stroke of half-time.‌

Again Gibbs-White drifted the ball towards the far post where it pinballed towards Hudson-Odoi. He drove in off the left and curled precisely into the far corner, giving Neto no chance.‌

The rhythm remained as disrupted after the break with Iraola sensibly taking off Kluivert before he was sent off, which he probably should have been.‌

But a raft of changes had little impact on a typically well-organised and pragmatic Nuno set-up, in which Brazilian defender Murillo and Gibbs-White were the pick of his players.‌

Dominic Solanke had scored a hat-trick in the thrilling reverse fixture in December which Bournemouth won 2-3 in stoppage time. But the Bournemouth striker, who trails only Erling Haaland and Mohamed Salah in the league scoring charts, was largely a passenger as his team lacked the fluidity that had propelled them up the table before Christmas.‌

The point will suit Forest better and eases them a further point clear of the bottom three ahead of key home games against Newcastle and West Ham.

