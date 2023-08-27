Rebecca Allen drills the trey

Will Grier, despite reportedly being told he wouldn't make the team on Saturday, threw for 305 yards and two touchdowns in Dallas' last preseason game.
The NFL preseason comes to a close this week. Here's how to watch Sunday's final game: Texans vs. Saints.
The NBA’s reigning Defensive Player of the Year is a crucial part of Team USA, but the Americans need him on the court and out of foul trouble.
Chase Silseth was released from a local hospital on Saturday night, and then rejoined the team on Sunday.
The U.S. got out to a slow start as it adjusted to the aggressive style of international play.
Holloway took down "The Korean Zombie" in the third round.
The NFL preseason comes to a close this week. Here's how to watch Saturday's Raiders at Cowboys game.
Rubiales previously said he would not resign from his post.
President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden were unable to attend the event.
Sometimes, s*** happens. And in Lance's case, it's prevented him from getting many passing attempts and playing much meaningful football for over half a decade now.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Fantasy football analyst Andy Behrens makes the case for Sam Howell being a shrewd late-round draft target at quarterback.
The U.S. had never ranked worse than second in the FIFA world rankings.
The NTT IndyCar series will stage 18 races this season, culminating at Laguna Seca on Sept. 10. In all the indycars will visit 15 tracks comprising six road courses, five street circuits and four ovals.