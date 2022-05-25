Rebecca Allen with a Buzzer Beater vs. Minnesota Lynx

Reuters

Ukraine's second-largest city Kharkiv restarted its metro service on Tuesday and asked the hundreds of people who had used the underground as a bomb shelter for the last three months to free up the train carriages, but many said they were still too scared to return home. Kharkiv came under intense Russian bombardment following Moscow's Feb. 24 invasion, forcing thousands of civilians to flee to the depths of the metro, with some hunkering down longer term on platforms and in train carriages. The reopening of the metro is a symbol of Ukraine's biggest military success over the past few weeks - pushing Russian forces largely out of artillery range of the city, as they did from the capital Kyiv in March.