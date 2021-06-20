Rebecca Allen with a Block vs. Los Angeles Sparks
Rebecca Allen (New York Liberty) with a Block vs. Los Angeles Sparks, 06/20/2021
The Nets were a few inches away from a trip to the Eastern Conference Finals. Now, they enter the 2021 offseason with a few significant decisions to make.
Whether watching from Jamaica, Japan or the U.S. it was hard to miss that shock of flowing, orange hair that came streaking across the finish line first in Eugene on Saturday night. It belongs to Sha’Carri Richardson. With her performance, the 21-year-old out of LSU picked up a spot in the Olympics and a national title while also setting up a possible showdown with the Jamaican world champion, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, who is well-known for her colorful hairstyles, too.
With Chris Paul and Kawhi Leonard sidelined, Booker's Suns edged George's Clippers in Game 1.
Facing a 36-hour turnaround from eliminating Utah to opening at Phoenix, the game Clippers come up short as Devin Booker has 40-point triple-double to lift the Suns.
Steph Curry and Draymond Green know who he is. He's Kevin Durant.
Yankees manager Aaron Boone knew it off the bat. “Usually, a triple play sneaks up on you,” he said. New York turned its record-tying third triple play of the season to strand the go-ahead run in the ninth inning, bailing out closer Aroldis Chapman from a shaky outing and closing down a 2-1 win over the Oakland Athletics on Sunday.
All the information you need to get ready for Sunday's Ally 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Nashville Superspeedway.
Kevin Durant's reaction after seeing how close he was to ending the Milwaukee Bucks' season on his clutch shot in regulation.
Barclays Center went from being up for grabs to silent and upsetting in a 15-minute span.
Alvin Toles, the father of Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Andrew Toles, prays for his son who is mentally ill.
Russell Henley, Mackenzie Hughes and Louis Oosthuizen are each tied atop the U.S. Open leaderboard heading into Sunday's final round at Torrey Pines.
The Lakers are reportedly making more changes as they alter their approach to health as an organization.
New York Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman induces an around-the-horn triple play to end the game. It was MLB's first game-ending triple play since 2009.
Usain Bolt won't be at this summer's Olympics, but he has plenty to celebrate.
Dhiego Lima was having success vs. Matt Brown – until "The Immortal" landed one-hitter quitter.
As is normally the case when an All-Star is involved, some have started proposing Kemba Walker deals to the Los Angeles Lakers.
Aric Almirola wins his first Cup pole since 2019.
The relationship between the Lions and Hall of Fame receiver Calvin Johnson continues to be strained, at best. On Friday, Johnson disclosed another reason for his hard feelings. Johnson claims that he wanted to finish his career with another team, but that the Lions wouldn’t let him leave. “We asked would they release me or [more]
An absence of effective leadership in Boston might have cost the team a potentially valuable teammate.
Defenceman Ryan Pulock made a desperation save in the dying seconds with the net empty as the New York Islanders held on to beat Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2 on Saturday in game four of their NHL playoff semi-final series.