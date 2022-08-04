Rebecca Allen with a Block vs. Los Angeles Sparks
Rebecca Allen (New York Liberty) with a Block vs. Los Angeles Sparks, 08/03/2022
When Chloe Kelly whipped off her top to celebrate England’s Euros trophy winning goal, she could not have known the impact of a simple act. But in revealing her sports bra, to a packed out Wembley and millions watching on TV, the 24-year-old brokered a much-needed conversation around bras and breasts in sport.
The WWE has announced that following her actions after losing at SummerSlam, former UFC Champion and Baddest Woman on the Planet Ronda Rousey has been suspended and fined. After losing one of the biggest matches of her career to Liv Morgan at SummerSlam, Rousey was understandably upset. To make matters worse, Rousey had a legitimate reason to be mad with a questionable referee call leading to her loss. However, what Rousey wasn't allowed to do, per the WWE, is physically take her anger out on WW
Gary Lineker says he will not be “bullied” into censoring himself on Twitter after mocking the “ludicrous” furore sparked by a pun he made about Chloe Kelly’s celebration of the goal that secured European Championship glory for England Women.
Mayfield and Darnold are competing to be the team’s starter, and ...
John Daly on the LIV Series: "It's a big party, they play for a lot of money."
"We have been preparing to protect our membership and contest this latest attempt to disrupt our Tour."
Tom Brady turned 45 years old on Wednesday. Will Aaron Rodgers still be playing football at 45? He didn't need long to answer that question.
Logan Webb had a simple response to new San Diego Padres outfielder Juan Soto's comments.
The past few days of practice show again why the Eagles are better off with Jalen Hurts over Carson Wentz at quarterback.
John Daly has revealed he "begged" Greg Norman for a place on the controversial LIV Golf International Series, as he hailed Saudi Arabia's Mohammed Bin Salman as "a great guy".
In an appearance on ESPN's "NBA Today," Robertson was interviewed by host Malika Andrews on the life of Bill Russell.
If you don’t know the name of the under-the-radar receiver who Patrick Mahomes said was “running so fast that I was late on my throws,” you might soon.
Deebo Samuel and 49ers general manager John Lynch explains the moment they knew a deal was going to get done.
New Orleans Saints rookie Trevor Penning's day ended early on Wednesday after his third post-whistle scuffle in as many days.
A costly base-running error by Luis Gonzlez ended the Giants' scoring threat in the seventh inning against the Dodgers.
Juan Soto made his San Diego Padres debut against the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday night. Here's how he performed.
All the best in a speedy recovery to an all-around great guy.
Dinelson Lamet was designated for assignment by the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday, two days after being acquired in a trade that sent closer Josh Hader to the San Diego Padres. The right-hander came to Milwaukee on Monday as part of a package including closer Taylor Rogers and prospects Robert Gasser and Esteury Rodriguez. Lamet pitched in 13 games for the Padres this season, going 0-1 with a 9.49 ERA.
8 players in, one of them signed (a big receiver) and a DB released as Berry continues to churn the bottom of the roster: