Rebecca Allen with a 3-pointer vs. Dallas Wings

Rebecca Allen (New York Liberty) with a 3-pointer vs. Dallas Wings, 08/10/2022
The Nets' reported first offer to the Celtics in Kevin Durant trade talks was, quite frankly, pretty comical.
Nemanja Bjelica's Warriors' tenure was short, but he never will forget his time in the Bay.
Still, NBA personnel have been keeping their eye on Mannion and there is a strong chance he could wind up back in the league in the coming year-if not during the season, then perhaps next summer. "He looked better playing in Italy than his numbers ...
Amina Smith and Tom Giles join Trenni Kusnierek to discuss the Kevin Durant-to-Celtics rumors. They break down why the C's may have lost interest in a trade with the Nets.
Brooklyn Nets star Ben Simmons reacts to the story that he left the team group chat after his teammates asked if he was going to play.
The Warriors are just over a month away from their preseason opener and already favored to win it all next year.
Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant would like to be traded to the Boston Celtics so he can play with Marcus Smart.
Is a Tyrese Maxey centered deal going to win over the Nets?
Pat McAfee discussed Kevin Durant's trade demand in Brooklyn with Shams Charania.
Collin Sexton views himself as worth far more than the Cavaliers are offering. The definition of an impasse.
Ric Bucher shares insight into the Nets' dysfunction amid a first-round sweep in the 2022 playoffs.
Former Detroit Pistons defensive ace Tayshaun Prince broke down how he guarded two of the game's all-time greats.
The Nets are seemingly out for an unattainable haul for Durant.
Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant sees the Philadelphia 76ers as a desired landing spot.
MiLaysia Fulwiley was offered by USC as a seventh-grader. Now a senior, the five-star guard has led Keenan High School to four state championships.
Former UNC basketball wing Theo Pinson describes the moment he found out D'Angelo Russell was about to commit to North Carolina.
Daimion Collins threw down some massive dunks — and showed plenty of skill — while other UK players filled up the stat sheet Wednesday.
A brutal blow for the Wings.
In the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast, Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don break down the outlook for Kansas City Chiefs RB Isiah Pacheco for the 2022 season and debate if he is going to be worth the hype coming out of training camp.
Arkansas had no trouble and grew in chemistry in Tuesday's win.