Rebecca Allen with a 3-pointer vs. Phoenix Mercury
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Rebecca Allen (New York Liberty) with a 3-pointer vs. Phoenix Mercury, 08/27/2021
Rebecca Allen (New York Liberty) with a 3-pointer vs. Phoenix Mercury, 08/27/2021
Elizabeth Williams (Atlanta Dream) with a Buzzer Beater vs. Las Vegas Aces, 08/26/2021
Skylar Diggins-Smith (Phoenix Mercury) with an And One vs. New York Liberty, 08/27/2021
Portland may have come out best in this trade.
Markkanen is headed to the Cavs, while Larry Nance Jr. is going to the Blazers.
So Rachel Nichols is done at ESPN, and this was an inevitable ending since that day in early July that the New York Times reported the contents of a year-old secretly recorded conversation between Nichols and an associate — one in which she attributed the color of Maria Taylor’s skin to Taylor snagging the NBA Finals studio host job that Nichols coveted.
The Bulls earn high marks for acquiring a first-round pick and Derrick Jones Jr. in exchange for Lauri Markkanen.
American Olympic gold medalist Sydney McLaughlin is engaged to former National Football League player Andre Levrone Jr.
Jack Nicklaus dishes on his support of Donald Trump in the 2020 election, why he thinks Tiger Woods will return and more.
If DeAndre Jordan doesn't remain with the Nets, he could very well land with the Nets' toughest opponents in the Western Conference.
Once again, Patrick Mahomes is bending physics to his will. The Vikings are the latest victims of this phenomenon.
Bryson DeChambeau did almost everything right in shooting 60 at the BMW, but, he missed a perfect opportunity to thaw his icy relationship with the media.
The Daytona Xfinity race will resume at 12:30 p.m. ET Saturday on NBCSN.
Dennis Schroder reportedly cost himself millions this offseason, and Blazers guard CJ McCollum believes the Celtics could benefit from the point guard's financial situation.
It’s going to be Nathan Peterman‘s show once again. The quarterback has played all but one snap at the position in the Raiders’ preseason matchups. And with Marcus Mariota still recovering from a leg injury suffered earlier in camp, head coach Jon Gruden said on Friday that Peterman will play the whole game again for [more]
In 58 regular-season games with the team, he started a career-high 43 games.
Two-time Paralympic medallist Hunter Woodhall and Olympic long jumper Tara Davis first met at track competition four years ago
The Philadelphia 76ers have announced their decision to waive forward Anthony Tolliver.
Louisville men's basketball coach Chris Mack has been suspended without pay for six games in November, the university announced Friday.
The Cleveland Cavaliers landed forward Lauri Markkanen Friday in a three-team sign-and-trade with the Bulls and Trail Blazers, according to ESPN.
Six teams the Big 12 should/could add in the near future.