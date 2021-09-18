Rebecca Allen with a 3-pointer vs. Washington Mystics
Rebecca Allen (New York Liberty) with a 3-pointer vs. Washington Mystics, 09/17/2021
Grading the Boston Celtics offseason.
How will the Warriors fill the final spot on their active roster? Grant Liffmann looks at all the options.
For many, the question will be: can Klay Thompson get back to where he was before the injuries? His age could be a benefit in his recovery and return.
Marc Gasol is a name to watch. He just wiggled his way away from the Lakers and, according to an ESPN report, plans to remain in Spain while sorting out the next (and perhaps last) phase of his playing career. Gasol nearly signed with the Warriors ...
New Boston Celtics point guard Dennis Schroder had fans vote on his jersey number for the upcoming NBA season and revealed the result on Friday.
John Wall and the rebuilding Rockets are working together to find him a new team (though not rushing).
Draymond Green knows a thing or two about champagne celebrations.
Women's basketball Sharon Versyp will retire effective immediately. AP Months after it had been decided that she'd spend one final season on the Boilermaker sideline, women's basketball coach Sharon Versyp retired effective immediately on Thursday, ushering in the Katie Gearlds Era a year ahead of schedule.
The best bet is Oklahoma City is involved in any Wall trade, even if he goes somewhere else.
The Los Angeles Lakers could have LeBron James and Anthony Davis moving up a position next season.
The Clippers' new home arena in Inglewood will be The Intuit Dome, an 18,000-seat venue scheduled to open for the start of the 2024-25 season.
Full basketball schedule analysis for the UNC Tar Heels. How many games do you think Hubert Davis’ team can win in his first season on the bench?
The 2021 WNBA Playoffs begin on September 23. The Connecticut Sun have already locked up the No. 1 seed, thanks in part to MVP candidate Jonquel Jones. Here are other key storylines to watch heading into the final weekend of regular season games.
Owner Steve Ballmer and Clippers fans held a groundbreaking party in Inglewood, looking forward to moving into their own home, the Intuit Dome.
Kimberly Chandler, the wife of NBA player Tyson Chandler, filed for divorce this week after 16 years of marriage. According […] The post NBA star Tyson Chandler’s wife files for divorce after 16 years appeared first on TheGrio.
Garza was named to the All-Summer League second team after averaging 15 points, 9.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists and one block.
Ballmer simply believes it'll be like no other building in the NBA.
Jonquel Jones and the league-leading Sun are shedding the 'disrespeCT' moniker. Plus, Candace Parker Day and playoff-clinching scenarios.
Part one of this week’s Inside The Fort is a breakdown the summer for Michigan’s 2021-22 basketball team and provide plenty of hoops recruiting intel. Then, we give the latest on how each Wolverine is looking in preseason workouts and voluntary practices before official practice sessions begin ahead of the season.
Russell Westbrook's cumbersome contract has been traded three times in three years, but John Wall is pushing the limits of tradability in the NBA.