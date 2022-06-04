Rebecca Allen with a 3-pointer vs. Washington Mystics
Coyotes fans say goodbye to Gila River Arena as negotiations for a new stadium in Tempe move forward.
Before heading to the final hole on Friday, Wie West spent a brief moment with the Rheaume family. On a forgettable day for Wie West, she knelt down to the wheelchair of 23-year-old Sara and created a moment the family will never forget.
The Russian player has been called out over the questionable moment in her French Open quarter-final.
The Phillies officially parted ways with manager Joe Girardi on Friday morning, and fans who've been waiting on the decision were pretty vocal about their feelings. By Adam Hermann
Comments from Bryce Harper, Nick Castellanos and Rhys Hoskins in the Phillies' clubhouse, where there was a sense of culpability after Joe Girardi's firing. By Jim Salisbury
Kevin Durant went after Stephen A. Smith, Shannon Sharpe and other media personalities in a fiery tweetstorm.
Brent Musberger will not be serving as the radio announcer for the Las Vegas Raiders next season.
Questions, answers and takeaways from Dave Dombrowski and Rob Thomson after the Joe Girardi firing. By Jim Salisbury
Rafael Nadal was locked in a tight, compelling and lengthy French Open semifinal Friday when his opponent, third-seeded Alexander Zverev, ran to to chase a shot and twisted his right ankle. Zverev crumpled to the ground, wailing in agony and clutching at his lower leg. Minutes later, after Nadal saw him crying in a small room in the stadium, Zverev came back out onto Court Philippe Chatrier on crutches, his right shoe removed, and conceded the match, unable to continue.
Rafael Nadal said he would "prefer to lose Sunday's final" in exchange for a new left foot after making his 14th French Open championship match on Friday.
A familiar face is leading all USFL QBs in passing yards and completions
Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry appeared incredulous at the performances of a pair of Boston Celtics in Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Finals.
Hall of Famer Charles Barkley seems to think the hire in L.A. isn’t going to move the needle.
There's a difference between confidence and hubris, and the Warriors leaned heavily toward the latter by dismissing Boston's Game 1 performance as an aberration, writes our John Tomase.
How does Danny Ainge feel about watching his former team reach the NBA Finals? The ex-Celtics executive shared some good perspective on Boston's success and the work Brad Stevens has done since replacing him.
UCLA softball player Maya Brady, the niece of Tom Brady, got a shoutout from her uncle ahead of her opening game in the College World Series.
Joe Girardi was fired on Friday, out in Philadelphia after serving as the team's manager since 2020.
Boston Celtics legend Kevin Garnett made his official pick for the 2022 NBA Finals vs. the Golden State Warriors.
Casper Ruud became the first Norwegian man to reach a Grand Slam final on Friday when he set-up a French Open title clash with 13-time champion Rafael Nadal, the man he described as his "idol".