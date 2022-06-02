Rebecca Allen with a 3-pointer vs. Indiana Fever
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Indiana FeverLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Rebecca Allen (New York Liberty) with a 3-pointer vs. Indiana Fever, 06/01/2022
Rebecca Allen (New York Liberty) with a 3-pointer vs. Indiana Fever, 06/01/2022
Jimmy Butler had a simple message for Jayson Tatum after the Celtics beat the Heat in Game 7 to reach the 2022 NBA Finals.
Behind the scenes, three former Warriors champions are impacting Golden State's return to the NBA Finals yet again.
The Warriors and Celtics will always be tied together thanks to a blockbuster trade that launched Boston's original Big Three. We revisit the trade and the implications for both franchises.
Early in his rookie season, 19-year-old Jonathan Kuminga would always start laughing when he saw Warriors veteran Draymond Green.
Stephen A. Smith compares Kyrie Irving's messy exit from the Celtics to Kevin Durant's decision to leave the Warriors.
With the Nets' decision to defer, the Sixers now own a first-round pick in this June's NBA draft. By Noah Levick
Two days after his team was eliminated from the NBA playoffs by the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals, Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra was back at FTX Arena on Tuesday attempting to sum up the season. Some of his thoughts: — He said the entirety of the season, “I feel like I still need some time to decompress.” — But, he noted, “It was just a really memorable and ...
The Warriors don't have to address Poole's extension this offseason, but the franchise's most productive player should expect a big payday.
Ohm Youngmisuk: Andre Iguodala says he is "trying to finish the season walking" when asked how optimistic he feels about playing in the Finals. He says he is doing everything he can around the clock and calls it "an interesting year with my body." ...
Draymond Green: You have to learn to listen to full takes and not snippets before you get baited into tweeting Champ. Source: Twitter @Money23Green What's the buzz on Twitter? David Hardisty @ clutchfans From the archives: January 3, 2019. Down two ...
What to watch for when the Boston Celtics meet the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals: Defensive play by wings, big-men impact and threes are key.
Steve Kerr has a winning record against every NBA team except one -- the Boston Celtics.
Celtics head coach Ime Udoka was close to landing a head coach job with these three NBA teams before ultimately landing in Boston.
Hours before the deadline the Brooklyn Nets decided to defer their 23rd overall draft pick back to the Philadelphia 76ers.
Former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas warned the Philadelphia 76ers not to hire Doc Rivers over Tyronn Lue.
We'll forgive you if you haven't watched a ton of Warriors' basketball this season Green Teamers. We get you up to speed on this iteration of Golden State, which is much more than just Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.
Here's a roundup of expert predictions for the 2022 NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors.
Kendrick Perkins didn't hold back while talking about Draymond Green's comments on Steph Curry and his lack of an NBA Finals MVP award.
Once again, Charles Barkley is rooting against the Warriors. But he says it has nothing to do with his hate for Dub Nation.
Could the Mavericks try to team up Luka Doncic with Zach LaVine?