Reba McEntire Says She Got COVID-19 Despite Vaccination: 'Stay Home'

Reba McEntire is advising fans to stay safe after testing positive for COVID-19.

In a recent livestream on TikTok, the 66-year-old country music superstar shared that she and her boyfriend Rex Linn both were diagnosed, although the pair was fully vaccinated.

“I just want to say one thing: this has been a hard year and it’s getting rougher again,” Reba said. “You guys, please stay safe. Wear your mask. Do what you have to do. Stay home.”



The singer continued, sharing that “it’s not fun to get” COVID, and that when you test positive, “you don’t feel good.”

“We were both vaccinated and we still got it, so stay safe, stay home, and be protected the best you can,” Reba added.

During the clip, Reba also touched on her upcoming plans to go on tour in January, February, and March, which she thinks may be up in the air with the way things are going in the U.S. currently, with the delta variant reportedly being more contageous than other virus strains. Just this weekend, it was revealed that Live Nation will reportedly let artists decide if they want to require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test from attendees.

“I have no idea what plans for next year are,” she said. “You know, the COVID thing has really hit hard and spikes are going everywhere right now … and it’s all over the country — this new variant.”

