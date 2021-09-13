Reasons why Notre Dame needs to switch quarterbacks now

We finally got a glimpse of Notre Dame’s quarterback of the future or should we be saying of the present. Both Jack Coan and Tyler Buchner got quality snaps against Toledo and the Irish managed to escape with a win on Saturday. After seen what the true freshman could do, I have become more convinced that Buchner should move into the starting role immediately and here are a few reasons why.

The offensive line

Sep 11, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Jack Coan (17) throws as Toledo Rockets linebacker Terrance Taylor (56) pressures in the first quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

We know that Coan is not super mobile, but Buchner is. As we know the offensive line currently is having issues and it’s much easier for a quarterback who is mobile to keep the offense moving. Coan isn’t that guy, he’s more of a pocket passer. Although he can run, currently he has negative yards rushing, 27, for the year. Yes, sacks are included there, but the less mobile quarterback with a iffy offensive line is a sitting duck in the pocket. Buchner’s mobility erases some of the lines current inadequacies.

Experience

SOUTH BEND, IN - SEPTEMBER 11: Jack Coan #17 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish throws the ball during the first half against the Toledo Rockets at Notre Dame Stadium on September 11, 2021 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Quarterback need plenty of it, especially young ones. Coan has tons of it and we know exactly what kind of player he is, solid but not spectacular. Sure, he looked great against Florida State, but after their loss this past weekend to Jacksonville State, that win isn’t nearly as impressive. Buchner needs the reps and after Purdue this weekend, it’s a Top-20 opponents with Cincinnati first then Wisconsin. If the Irish want to put out their best chance to win getting Buchner the much needed experience ahead of those games would be paramount.

Upside

Sep 11, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Tyler Buchner (12) stiff arms Toledo Rockets linebacker Dyontae Johnson (2) in the fourth quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Against Toledo, Buchner started 3 drives, and two of those resulted in scores. One was a 5-play, 96-yard drive, the other was nifty zone-read fake and pass to Chris Tyree for a one play, 55-yard score. The other drive Buchner switched with Coan in the middle. The freshman accounted for 78-yard through the air and 68 more on the ground for a total of 146-yards. Coan had 239 through the air and -24-yard on the ground, totaling 215-yards with many more snaps. Buchner was much more efficient with his time and shows a whole lot more upside for the offense.

The future

Sep 11, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Tyler Buchner (12) carries in the second quarter against the Toledo Rockets at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

We all know Coan won’t be back next year, but as this team continues as the season progresses, we all know it’s most likely Buchner that will take over the reigns in 2022. Yes, it was just one game and most likely there will be some lumps ahead, but if there was a year to get this it’s this one. The defense is going through a transition, as well as the offensive line, so why not at quarterback. Buchner gives the Irish the

