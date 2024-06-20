The reasons why Barcelona want to reunite with Dani Olmo

There is a clear idea within FC Barcelona about what kind of players they need. Since they have their own financial issues to worry about, the Catalan club cannot afford mistakes in the transfer window. Thus, it becomes imperative that Barcelona rely on signing players who will guarantee effectiveness.

This could mean many things, but the way Barcelona seem to understand it is by signing players who are adaptable and familiar with the way Barça play. This means understanding what the team is on the field, and what the club itself means outside of it as well.

That is the primary reason that Dani Olmo is liked by FC Barcelona as much as he is. For club Director Deco, he is one of his personal favorites to be the forward La Blaugrana hope to bring in this summer or the next one.

However, to understand why Barcelona wish to bring him back, it is important to understand what history he has with the club and why he ended up leaving in the first place.

As brought forward by SPORT, the player originally joined Barcelona back in 2008. A youth-level player for the Catalan club, he arrived from Espanyol when he used to play for their Benjamin A team. Following his arrival, Olmo was first coached by Jordi Font at Alevin B.

Then he went on to play under the guidance of Sergi Mila, who coached Alevin A. Originally, the Spanish youngster played as a center forward at the time, showcasing the beginning of his adaptable and versatile profile that he would go on to perfect in the later stages of his career.

However, in his third year at the club, Olmo faced some difficulties at FC Barcelona. Challenging times faced the Spaniard as talented youngsters from Korea and the likes of Carles Alena ended up being standout players.

While Olmo had his fair share of prominence, he was no longer a guaranteed player in his preferred position, thus having to adapt to playing as a right-winger to keep his place.

Gradually, Dani Olmo adapted to his new role in the youth levels of FC Barcelona. With Cadet B, led by Franc Artiga, a new formidable generation of Barcelona youngsters came to be. This included the likes of Marc Cucurella, Carles Perez, and Carles Torrents.

His final season at the club then came to be in the 2013/2014 campaign. Scoring 19 goals in the Cadet Honor Division for Quique Alvarez’s team, Dani Olmo would end up leaving Barcelona to join Croatian side Dinamo Zagreb, a decision that was clearly unheard of at the time.

Yet, the move paid off for Olmo. Not too long after leaving Barcelona, he became a first-team debutant with the Croatian team. Since then, he has gone on to become a major figure in the Spanish National team and also earned himself a move to Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig where he has impressed as well.

From his understanding of Barcelona to his extremely adaptable profile as a player, it is no secret that there are many likable aspects behind pursuing a player like Olmo. However, he will have his competitors