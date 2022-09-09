Reasons for confidence in Texas against Alabama

By now, you’re probably aware that Alabama is the prohibitive favorite on Saturday against Texas. You have also likely seen all the reasons why Alabama will win. Let’s take a look at the other side of the coin.

I hate playing “devil’s advocate” on issues that are not up for debate. This is not one of those scenarios. I truly believe Texas can make this a game, though it will be a difficult ask for a young, inexperienced group.

Texas has talent all over the field. The receiver room is still deep despite the loss of Isaiah Neyor. The running back room is as good as expected heading into the season. Even special teams units are winning when they take the field.

Let’s examine a few more reasons to believe in Texas in Week 2.

Kelvin Banks is your left tackle

Two bright futures right here. Cole Hutson x Kelvin Banks pic.twitter.com/htZRQyL57I — CJ Vogel (@CJVogel_TFB) September 4, 2022

I was told it was crazy to expect Kelvin Banks to start and make an impact right away. Well, he’s starting and making an impact right away. Banks did not allow a single pressure last week against ULM. Could he make freshman mistakes Saturday? Sure. But he’s your only real hope of combating Will Anderson athletically.

Quinn Ewers' confidence

#Texas QB Quinn Ewers in his #Texas debut. 16/24 passing

225 yards

2 TD

1 INT Solid showing in his debut. Lots of room to improve. pic.twitter.com/yGnYgT0Qjc — CJ Vogel (@CJVogel_TFB) September 4, 2022

Starting the game with an interception seemingly had little to no effect on Ewers, at least negatively. All it did was allow him to refocus and play sharper football for the remainder of the game. He could have a big game Saturday.

DeMarvion Overshown has found his niche

Syndication: Austin American-Statesman

Pete Kwiatkowski has carved a role for the veteran linebacker in this year’s defense. Overshown made plays against ULM. Texas could use his athleticism and instincts on Saturday.

Barryn Sorrell and Keondre Coburn

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Admittedly, I had very little expectations for these players heading into the season. They had a strong showing in the first game. Texas hopes it can continue.

Bijan Robinson, the matchup nightmare

Bijan Robinson's "negatives" section is gonna be difficult to write pic.twitter.com/7QY6IjoU73 — James Foster (@NoFlagsFilm) September 6, 2022

Last week’s performance was impressive for Robinson, even against a team like the Warhawks. Texas can lean on Robinson to make plays rushing and receiving.

The emergence of Ja'Tavion Sanders

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Sanders really opens up the offense and allows Steve Sarkisian to run the kind of offense he wants. He may play a big role for Texas against the Tide.

Defensive experience

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Texas has a number of veteran players with starting experience on the defensive side. That could pay off against Alabama and as the season continues.

Trust Sark

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Texas hired the offensive guru for these games. He has room to grow from a program oversight standpoint, but Texas couldn’t have asked for a better football mind than Sarkisian.

Help could be on the way

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Texas has a player or two that could return to the field this week. Saturday will reveal whether or not Agiye Hall has earned his way back to the field.

