Reasons go beyond the field for 49ers to bring back veteran Earl Mitchell

The 49ers find themselves in a situation where they have a good thing going. They won the NFC West with a 13-3 record and enter the NFC playoffs as the No. 1 seed.

The 49ers also feel as if they can improve at defensive tackle after D.J. Jones sustained a severe high-ankle sprain and will not return to action this season.

Ultimately, the 49ers decided to sign the player most responsible for Jones' development as a young nose tackle.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Earl Mitchell, 32, announced his retirement on Nov. 7, stating on an Instagram post, "I feel grateful to walk away with no regrets knowing I gave it my all. After nine great years, I'm officially retiring from the National Football League."

Oh, by the way, that Instagram post no longer exists because Mitchell is no longer retired.

The 49ers agreed to terms with Mitchell to a contract to make him eligible to play for the team during the postseason, beginning in the NFC divisional round on Saturday, Jan. 11, at Levi's Stadium.

A year ago, when it was obvious that Mitchell would not be back with the 49ers at the beginning of the 2019 season, Mitchell discussed with NBC Sports Bay Area his philosophy on helping groom the young player who would replace him.

"It's a business, and I understand that," Mitchell said. "I've been in D.J.'s position where I was a young guy and older guys didn't treat me as well as I'd hoped when I got my opportunity.

"So I always told myself I wouldn't be that guy. I hope he'll pass it forward because that's the way it should work. Eventually, younger guys are going to get opportunities, and it's how you respond to that makes you a professional."

[RELATED: How 49ers' D.J. Jones benefited from Earl Mitchell's professionalism]

Story continues

Jones realized how fortunate he was to have Mitchell as a teammate. Toward the end of last season, Jones was starting and Mitchell was regularly inactive for games. Mitchell never let it impact his relationship with Jones.

"I'm very lucky," Jones said. "I have friends on other teams and they're not as fortunate to be where I am. Just being able to be around a guy like him, and find stuff out that a lot of people won't tell you, I love him to death. I love him like a brother. He's a big brother to me."

On Tuesday, Mitchell posted another Instagram post: "2020 starting off crazy!!"

That news was greeted warmly by the defensive linemen with whom he played during his two seasons (2017 and '18) with the 49ers.

Jones commented, "HE'sss BACKKKK."

Arik Armstead replied, "YESSSSIR."

Reasons go beyond the field for 49ers to bring back veteran Earl Mitchell originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area