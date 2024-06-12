The reasons behind Man United deciding to stick with manager Erik ten Hag

Manchester United’s end of the season review has been completed and the club have made the decision to stick with Erik ten Hag, according to The Athletic.

There was uncertainty surrounding the future of the Dutch manager at Old Trafford as the Reds Devils were looking to find the right candidate to lead the club.

The club reportedly got involved in talks with Thomas Tuchel and Mauricio Pochettino but ultimately decided that the former Ajax manager is the right man to take the club forward.

Ten Hag managed to finish the season on a high note after winning the FA Cup against Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City, adding to the Carabao Cup he won in the previous season.

However, the reasons behind the the club deciding to keep Ten Hag have been revealed, as per The Mirror.

The club chiefs have been impressed by the manager’s professionalism and work ethic, even after being under so much pressure in his role at Old Trafford.

The manager has struggled to consistently get results in his favour on the pitch but off the pitch, his behaviour and attitude has been professional and respectable.

Another factor that the club considered was Ten Hag’s impressive work in developing the young players at the club.

Erik ten Hag has worked wonders with the young players at Man United.

The Dutchman has experience of improving young players from his time at Ajax and he has continued to do that at Man United.

The emergence of Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho is down to Ten Hag’s coaching methods and his ability to identify which role is best suited to the particular player.

Man United have decided to keep faith in Ten Hag

Mainoo and Garnacho both scored in the FA Cup final for the Red Devils and they were two of the best players at the club, in an otherwise disappointing season for most other players.

The new club hierarchy, under the guidance of Sir Jim Ratcliffe, feels that Ten Hag deserves to be given a proper chance under the new structure of the club implemented since the arrival of INEOS.

The Dutchman is not only expected to stay but also in line to extend his contract at the club after being given confidence and support by the club.

