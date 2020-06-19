Reasoning behind Josh Gordon's relapse that led to suspension revealed

It has been a rocky road for Josh Gordon in the NFL.

The seven-year player out of Baylor University began his career with the Cleveland Browns in 2012, but since then has bounced around from team to team and suspension after suspension due to violating the league's policies of substance abuse and performance enhancing drugs.

According to Tom Pelissero, Gordon officially applied to be reinstated into the NFL on Thursday, June 18 after getting suspended by the Seattle Seahawks back in December for the same reasons.

Now, reports have surfaced that may indicate the reasons why Gordon relapsed.

Josh had a lapse because of his brother's death. But since that time, he has realized how important it is for him to take the right steps, do what's proper and understand how to manage these issues. He's installed the right team around him to make sure he's on the right path. He understands he's been given every chance. He looks forward to making the most of this. -- Gordon's attorney Adam Kenner

Should Gordon be reinstated, it would make sense for him to rejoin the Seahawks in 2020. He made it clear that he enjoyed the culture in Seattle and all of his teammates sung his praises. Gordon remains in the Seattle area and worked out with Bobby Wagner, DK Metcalf and others a few weeks back.

Our Seahawks Insider Joe Fann believes that the Seahawks should move on from Gordon.

Similarly to when the Seahawks claimed him last November, there would be little risk in bringing Gordon back in 2020. He would be cheap, and if things didn't work out, you could simply part ways with him again. The issue is that there might not be much of an upside. In five games with Seattle, Gordon posted a combined seven receptions for 139 yards and no touchdowns. He struggled with knee injuries throughout last season, and prior to joining the Seahawks, he was waived by the New England Patriots.

