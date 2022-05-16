A reasonably early look at the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoff picture and who needs to step up
Who's looking good and who needs to pick up the pace in the second half of NASCAR's regular season.
Every 2022 race, except the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, is comprised of three stages — Stage 1, Stage 2 and the Final Stage. The Coca-Cola 600 added a fourth stage. Drivers who finish in the top 10 in Stage 1 and Stage 2 earn additional race points, with the winner of each stage […]
Editor’s note: This story was first published on April 28. NASCAR and Texas Motor Speedway revealed Thursday on FS1’s Race Hub the qualifying and race formats for the 2022 All-Star Race and All-Star Open on May 22 (8 p.m. ET on FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio), with $1 million on the line for the race […]
The All-Star Race Fan Vote is headed into its final stretch, and it’s up to you to decide who will become the latest winner to participate in NASCAR’s annual classic with $1 million on the line Sunday at Texas Motor Speedway (8 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM). RELATED: Vote your favorite driver into the All-Star […]
While Kurt Busch stormed to his first victory with 23XI Racing, other drivers celebrated good runs Sunday at Kansas Speedway.
Zach Dean and Ken Willis join "The *State* of Florida Sports Podcast" to talk about the upcoming All-Star race and other NASCAR topics.
Check out the full results and points standings following Kurt Busch's first win of the season at Kansas Speedway on Sunday afternoon.
Chase Elliott lost his tire, then his mind ... Joey Logano sends a warning to William Byron and Dale Jr. said what about Kurt Busch?
