The reason the Wizards wouldn't sign DeMarcus Cousins is obvious, but not so much for other teams originally appeared on nbcsportswashington.com

NBA free agency was a frenzy on Sunday night as top players across the league were shipped to new franchises in league-altering moves.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

But one superstar that was not part of the madness that occurred to tip off the new NBA year is DeMarcus Cousins. Nearly a full two days since the start of free agency, there has been reportedly no interest from NBA teams for the four-time All-Star.

Cousins, coming off a one-year mid-level exception worth $5.3 million with the Golden State Warriors, has "no market" according to Adrian Wojnarowski. That considered, the door could be open for several teams to pick up the 6-11 center on an inexpensive deal.

The Wizards obviously do not have the cap room that would necessitate signing Cousins. The only chance would be if 28-year-old decides to take another 'prove it' contract as he did in Oakland last season. Even still, it would not be that likely.

Since Washington has Dwight Howard on the books at $5.6 million, just signed Thomas Bryant to a three-year, $25 million deal, and has Ian Mahinmi making $16 million, there is no room left at the center spot. And that is not to mention the contracts of John Wall and Bradley Beal affecting the salary cap.

Story continues

However, no teams being in on Cousins is quite puzzling. Despite his injury history -- a torn Achilles in 2018 and a torn quad in 2019 -- he is still one of the more productive post players in the league. He played in 30 games last year, averaging 16.3 points and 8.2 rebounds for the best team in the Western Conference. Throughout his career Cousins has been a dominant post player with the ability to take over games.

Perhaps teams are waiting to see where the bigger fish fall (ie. Kawhi Leonard) before moving forward on a player like Cousins. But for now, he is without a home for the upcoming year.

MORE WIZARDS NEWS