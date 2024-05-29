The reason why Xavi wanted to part with on-loan Barcelona star

As the 2023-24 season has ended, one of the questions that Barcelona will have to make a decision on in the coming few days is the continuity of Joao Felix in their squad.

The Portuguese international joined the Catalan club last summer on a season-long loan, and the lack of prominence he had in the last stretch of the season, starting only 3 of a possible 21 games, made it difficult for him to stay for another season at the Blaugrana club.

However, with Xavi Hernandez’s departure, his chances of staying at the club for another season might have received a boost, as it was the former head coach who was not too keen on having him in his squad.

According to SPORT, the Portuguese forward had actually never convinced Xavi, but the latter accepted his acquisition after the departure of Ansu Fati on loan last summer, especially as Felix arrived without any fee and with only a part of his wages being paid by the club.

Xavi actually had nothing to complain about regarding the winger’s performances or behavior. But Felix himself was also not able to surprise Xavi much, as the former head coach knew both of the player’s brilliance and his inability to remain consistent.

Thus, Felix simply did not fit in the prototype of the forward that the former midfielder and his coaching staff had in mind. Still, he gave significant time to the forward earlier in the season, as he made 21 starts in his first 27 games.

But now with Xavi gone, Felix will have the opportunity to impress the next Barcelona coach and get another season of playing at the Catalan club. With Hansi Flick looking likely to be announced as the new head coach of Barcelona today, it remains to be seen whether he will have Felix as a part of his plans.