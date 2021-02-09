The reason why you may not see Antonio Gibson waving at a defender ever again

Why you may not see Gibson waving at a defender ever again originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Antonio Gibson waving at a Cowboys defender while on his way to the end zone during a blowout on Thanksgiving was just about the peak of the Washington Football Team's 2020 season.

Actually, before proceeding any further, let's all bask in the glory of that clip once again:

All we're thankful for is Antonio Gibson switching hands with the ball to wave to the defender on this TDpic.twitter.com/30NVxkbMQe — PFF (@PFF) November 27, 2020

That is good. That is so, so good.

But here's the bad news: It may also be the last time the electric running back does that on an NFL field.

During a Super Bowl week interview with the Washington Football Talk podcast, Gibson was asked if he requested to have that image placed on his rookie card. He responded with a bit of bashfulness.

"I haven't said anything about it," Gibson told the podcast. "Coach [Randy Jordan] kind of got on to me about that, so I don't even really bring it up myself. So I just leave it."

Gibson went on to relay that, while Jordan wasn't exactly furious about the gesture, he did make it clear that he'd prefer No. 24 to just cross the goal line without any sort of histrionics.

"He wasn't mad at me," Gibson said. "But he was kind of being respectful. He was like, 'You're going to be playing for a long time, so be humble about it.' I was like, 'Yeah, I got you.'"

Though that conversation between coach and player doesn't sound that fun, there was another chat earlier in the year between the two that sounded like it went much better.

Before Washington's first matchup with Dallas, Jordan brought Gibson in to help the rookie better grasp the intricacies of the offense. Gibson wasn't slumping, but he also wasn't shining, and the assistant wanted to help him shine.

"He sat me down and he was like, 'Do you understand what the line is doing?'" Gibson recalled. "I was like, 'Yes sir.' And he kind of went on and explained it, and I was like, 'Maybe I don't.' So it was a quick adjustment, but he started telling me that I needed to know where everyone was going, and once I got that down, everything started to flow. It showed the next game."

Gibson is right about that; in the ensuing 25-3 victory over the Cowboys, he posted his first-ever 100-yard rushing performance.

With the way 22-year-old improved throughout his debut season, and with Jordan continuing to tutor him, there should be plenty more Sunday explosions in his future. Sadly, those likely won't feature any waving, but at the very least, we'll always have Thanksgiving to look back on.