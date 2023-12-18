Reason for Patriots CB J.C. Jackson not playing against Chiefs revealed

One of the biggest questions following the New England Patriots’ 27-17 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs is why cornerback J.C. Jackson didn’t get a single snap in the game.

He was active for Sunday’s matchup and looked ready to go, but when the defense actually took the field, rookie cornerback Alex Austin was surprisingly making his first NFL start.

According to MassLive’s Karen Guregian, Jackson was kept out of the game due to a “personal matter coming up.” Meanwhile, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Jackson wasn’t made available due to mental health issues, after speaking with his agent Nick Schwartz on the matter.

Patriots’ CB JC Jackson was active today, but did not play against the Chiefs. All Bill Belichick would say about Jackson was that, “he wasn’t available.” Jackson’s agent, Neil Schwartz, said tonight that his client is dealing with mental health issues. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 18, 2023

Coach Bill Belichick didn’t budge an inch when asked about Jackson after the game.

“He wasn’t available,” Bill Belichick said, via MassLive’s Chris Mason. “Just leave it at that.”

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire