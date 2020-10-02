The Reason NASCAR is Going Dirt Racing, Why Bristol, and Why Now

From Autoweek

If you had NASCAR announcing a dirt race for the Cup Series at Bristol Motor Speedway on your 2020 BINGO card, come collect your prize, and take the rest of us with you to Las Vegas once the pandemic is over.

The most radical addition to the Cup Series schedule is also its most puzzling.

On one hand, the confirmation has generated a considerable amount of hype and intrigue. There hasn’t been a dirt race at the highest level of the discipline since Sept. 30, 1970 at the North Carolina State Fairgrounds.

Sure, there have been two ARCA races on the midwestern dirt miles for decades and a Truck Series race at Eldora Speedway for the past seven years, but the Cup Series is a completely different commitment.

So why Bristol, why dirt, and why now?



Bristol Motor Speedway has a capacity of 162,000, so even 38,000 seats sold has a way of looking awfully sparse, a topic that has increasingly come up over the past several years during the annual spring race.

FOX Sports has expressed interest in a novelty event of some kind, like a dirt race, and found a willing partner in Bristol -- a track that previously covered its concrete surface in clay to host the World of Outlaws in 2000 and 2001.

NASCAR Executive Vice President and Chief Development Officer Steve O’Donnell clearly detailed the reasons to do this when asked about it during a Wednesday video teleconference.

"If you look at where we've been from a capacity standpoint for that (spring Bristol) event, the track wanted to look at reinventing," O'Donnell said. "What could we do for that weekend (and) keep some momentum going for the sport.

"When we talked to our television partners about that, that was the number one thing they wanted to see if we could make happen, so we all got together, worked with the race teams and said: let's give this a try."



While the casual audience seems fascinated by the prospects of a dirt race at Bristol Motor Speedway, a popular sentiment amongst traditional fans is that NASCAR should have simply pursued a date with a real track like Eldora or Knoxville, and not sacrificed one of the four existing races on a paved half-mile in the name of this experiment.

But again, Bristol wanted to inject a sense of novelty and energy into its spring date, while making the annual autumn night race a more exclusive experience next year.

There’s also the pesky matter of track operators owning dates and only taking them to facilities they own or lease agreements like NASCAR at Road America or Speedway Motorsports at Circuit of the Americas.

The decision was also the result of "fan feedback" according to speedway EVP and General Manager Jerry Caldwell, who says the topic has routinely come up over the past two decades since the departure of the World of Outlaws event.

"They said they want a dirt-track race at Bristol and another college football game," said Caldwell.



An average of over 85,000 attended the World of Outlaws events, and Bristol Motor Speedway hopes the novelty at a minimum could generate a similar spark for NASCAR.

It’s one thing for NASCAR to announce a dirt race at Bristol, but it’s going to be another to tie together what that looks like in terms of the format and competition package.

"Our next step, what we've told the teams is let's sit down together, let's talk about what we believe would be the best format to add the most excitement, still showcase every one of our race teams," O'Donnell said. "How do we do that in an exciting fashion?"

