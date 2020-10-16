The reason Malcolm Jenkins' incredible streak came to an end

The reason a former Eagle’s incredible streak came to an end originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

One of the more impressive streaks in the NFL came to an end on Monday night when former Eagle Malcolm Jenkins was taken off the field in the third quarter against the Chargers.

With 2:34 left in the 3rd quarter, Malcolm Jenkins missed his first defensive snap since Week 17, 2017 (when the Eagles rested their starters in preparation for the playoffs).



This snaps Jenkins league-leading 2,651 consecutive snap streak (incl. playoffs).#LACvsNO | #Saints — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) October 13, 2020

On that play in the third quarter, the Chargers faced a 3rd-and-1 from the Saints’ 49-yard line so the Saints had just three defensive backs on the field. Jenkins wasn’t one of them.

Why not?

“Ahh, you gotta ask (Saints defensive coordinator) Dennis Allen about that,” Jenkins said to the Associated Press. “It was a package that I just wasn’t in. I take a lot of pride in being available and being on the field as much as possible. But it made me feel a lot better that we won the game.”

Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins tells @robmaaddi why his ironman streak ended and much more, including the importance of tackling mental health issues in the latest AP Pro Football Podcast: https://t.co/gdUoMBEGUR pic.twitter.com/VfmXJXlC17 — AP NFL (@AP_NFL) October 16, 2020

Yeah, eventually the Saints beat the Chargers 30-27 in overtime and Jenkins played 70 of 71 defensive snaps.

Jenkins’ incredible streak began with the 2017 playoff run. Jenkins played just a handful of snaps in that 2017 regular season finale against the Cowboys but then played every defensive snap in that Super Bowl run and didn’t miss one until Monday. That’s pretty incredible.

During his six years with the Eagles, including playoffs, Jenkins played a total of 6,818 defensive snaps out of 6,909, an incredible 98.7 percent.

2014: 1,153/1,158

2015: 1,214/1,216

2016: 1,019/1,020

2017: 948/1,031 — 206/206

2018: 1,039/1,039 — 141/141

2019: 1,034/1,034 — 64/64

"I'm blessed, to be honest," Jenkins said after the 2018 season. "There's not really much I can take credit for. This game has a 100 percent injury rate. Everyone that plays this game will be hurt at some point in time. And so for me to be as available as I've been since putting on this Eagle uniform, it's one of those things, I've been blessed to have that. Obviously, I take care of my body to make sure I'm available, but there's some things that are unavoidable. I consider myself to be blessed."