The reason Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson wore BIZARRE jersey during Brazil friendly

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker was in action with Brazil at the weekend, but it was his unorthodox shirt number that attracted attention.

The Liverpool stopper is currently on international duty with the Selecao ahead of the Copa America this summer, with Brazil among the favourites for the tournament in the United States.

The 31-year-old will be Brazil's guaranteed first-choice goalkeeper at the tournament after Manchester City's Ederson missed out on the squad with a fractured eye socket.

Brazil's campaign doesn't get underway until 25 June but they have already taken to the field, beating Mexico 3-2 in a dramatic international friendly.

Young Real Madrid star Endrick produced a 96th-minute winner after Mexico had equalised in the 93rd minute, with Alisson getting another victory under his belt.

However, it was his shirt that attracted most interest, with Alisson trading the number one for the number 110 jersey.

WHY ALISSON WORE NO.110 SHIRT FOR BRAZIL

A goalkeeper donning the number 110 shirt is not something you see every day, leaving supporters to question why Alisson had been handed such a peculiar number for the clash with Mexico.

Well, the reason behind Alisson's shirt number was down to Brazil celebrating their 110th anniversary on the date of the friendly - 8 June.

With Alisson handed the captain's armband by Brazil boss Dorival Junior, he was the man offered the number 110 shirt.

"It is an honour for me to be able to wear this shirt," said Alisson. "It is a very symbolic number of our entire history, of our nation. All achievements are carried on our chest. It is an honour and a great joy to be able to wear this shirt."

The Liverpool stopper will likely be in action again on 13 June when Brazil take on the United States in their final pre-tournament friendly and he should be handed his usual number one shirt for the clash in Florida.

However, there is a chance that back-up goalkeeper Bento, who has been linked with Liverpool, gets the nod instead.

