The reason Eagles kept Dallas (hint) Goedert on IR vs. Bears; 3 things I'm watching

CHICAGO − Two weeks ago, Dallas Goedert said he fully expected to be activated off injured reserve this Sunday, the first game in which he's eligible to play.

In fact, Goedert said he was upset the Eagles put him on IR in the first place after he suffered a shoulder injury on Nov. 14.

Yet the Eagles let the Saturday deadline pass without activating Goedert for their game against the Chicago Bears, even though Goedert returned to practice last week. It's quite possible the Eagles gave Goedert an extra week to rebuild strength in his shoulder so that he will be ready for the Eagles' showdown next Saturday against the Dallas Cowboys.

There will be much more at stake next week anyway. The Eagles have already clinched a playoff berth. But if the Eagles beat the Bears on Sunday, or if the Cowboys lose to Jacksonville, then the Eagles can clinch the NFC East and the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs with a win next Saturday against the Cowboys.

Goedert was asked about the possibility of sitting out against the 3-10 Bears to not risk anything heading into the game against Dallas.

Goedert didn't necessarily believe in that strategy.

"Even though the Bears only got 3 wins, they’ve lost a lot of close games," he said. "They’re not a bad team, that’s for sure. We’ve got to be ready to go when we get there. Obviously, I definitely want to play in Dallas. But you know, every game is important. When you sit on the sidelines, you want to get back there as soon as possible."

3 things I'm watching

Hurts vs. Fields: This is the most intriguing matchup as the Bears' Justin Fields leads all NFL quarterbacks with 905 yards, including 178 yards in a game earlier in the season. The Eagles' Jalen Hurts ran for 157 yards earlier this season. But Hurts is the much more accomplished passer, leading the NFL in passer rating and with a completion percentage of 68%. It will be fun to watch both do their thing.

Who's the safety? The Eagles didn't give veteran safety the practice squad elevation, meaning that the only safeties on the roster for the game are Marcus Epps and K'Von Wallace. The Eagles could use Josiah Scott there. But Reed Blankenship, who's out with a knee injury, had passed Wallace as the third safety before Chauncey Gardner-Johnson's injury (he's still on IR).

Who's the leading rusher? If you like rushing stats, this game is for you. At least one player will get over 100 yards, whether it's Hurts, Fields, Eagles' running back Miles Sanders, or Bears' running back David Montgomery. After all, these are the top two teams in rushing in the NFL. The Bears average 189 yards per game, the Eagles 162.

