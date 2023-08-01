Is there reason to be concerned about Van Jefferson getting two rest days already?

Van Jefferson is 27 years old and entering his fourth NFL season. He’s not exactly the oldest veteran around, yet the Los Angeles Rams are managing his workload as if he’s Andrew Whitworth at the end of his career.

In the first week of camp, Jefferson has already been held out of two practices for rest – including Monday’s session, which was the first padded practice. Sean McVay has made it seem like it’s nothing to be concerned about and these days off were planned before training camp even began, but it’s hard not to wonder why a fourth-year receiver has been on the sideline twice in the first week of practice.

The first thing that comes to mind is that Jefferson still isn’t fully recovered from the knee injury that hampered him in 2022. He missed six games as a result and didn’t play a normal share of snaps until Week 11. He didn’t even catch a pass until his third game back last season.

The Rams have given no indications that Jefferson isn’t fully healthy, with Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford complimenting the young receiver throughout the offseason.

Stafford even said he and Jefferson got in a lot of work this summer before camp started.

“He and I got a bunch of work. He was in town quite a bit this offseason as well, so I was able to work with him after that OTA period kind of ended. I got a bunch of work with a lot of the guys, but it’s great to have Van back out here running around, flying around, making plays,” Stafford said.

During the team’s offseason workout program, McVay talked about Jefferson’s return from the knee injury, which required two procedures last offseason before the year began. There’s no denying Jefferson’s motivation and drive to have a great season, but McVay acknowledged he’s still working to build up the strength in his knee – as well as the areas around it.

“He’s always been motivated. He’s got a great way about himself. You talk about a guy that loves football, pours everything into this. I think he’s now – just more time removed, he’s been so intentional about being able to build up that knee, really strengthen that and the areas around it,” McVay said back in June. “Just get more comfortable putting that foot in the ground and really playing the receiver position. He made a lot of big plays out here today. We all know what Van is capable of and you want to just be able to have him stay healthy, continue to just take those steps in the right direction, and he’s going to be a big part of what we’re doing next year.”

The Rams are obviously being mindful about Jefferson’s health. If there was no concern whatsoever, he’d be practicing every day like the rest of the Rams’ receivers – including Cooper Kupp, who’s less than nine months removed from having ankle surgery. Kupp was eased into things in minicamp but he’s been a full-go in training camp.

It’s hard not to feel any level of worry when it comes to Jefferson’s knee. Teams aren’t required to disclose injuries at this point in the offseason, so they don’t have to say whether he was limited or a full participant in practice like they do during the regular season.

But once the season begins, his workload level will be something to monitor. Don’t be surprised if he gets a veteran rest day once a week like Aaron Donald and Rob Havenstein sometimes do.

