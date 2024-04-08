Real's Rüdiger 'really looking forward' to face Haaland's City again

Real Madrid's Antonio Ruediger greets the fans after the UEFA Champions League group C soccer match 1.FC Union Berlin and Real Madrid. Ruediger is anticipating another mouth-watering duel with Erling Haaland and the rest of Manchester City in their Champions League quarter-final duel on 09 April. Soeren Stache/dpa

Real Madrid Antonio Rüdiger is anticipating another mouth-watering duel with Erling Haaland and the rest of Manchester City in their Champions League quarter-final duel on Tuesday.

The two heavyweights met in the semi-finals of the elite event in the past two seasons, with record winners Real getting a dramatic success in 2022 before City turned the table in commanding fashion last term en route to their maiden title.

This years's tie starts at the Bernabeu on Tuesday, with Real coach Carlo Ancelotti in charge of his 200th match in the competition. The return leg at Etihad Stadium is next week.

German international Rüdiger told UEFA media he can't wait to face Haaland and company again.

"I'm really looking forward to the duel with him. You dream about these games. It's amazing to be a part of this. Against Erling Haaland or whoever," he said.

"They have a lot of great players, not just Haaland. He's obviously a great forward. I'm really looking forward to this game, but I look forward to every game equally, regardless."

Rüdiger arrived at Real in 2022 from Chelsea and said he has experienced a completely now culture there which he had to get used to.

"With all due respect to every other club I've played for, and they were also big clubs, I don't think you can compare them to Real Madrid. They've won 14 European Cups," he said.

"It's always about winning the Champions League here and you don't have to say it. You feel the pressure, of course. I experienced it for the first time last year.

"Self-confidence is important, how you feel at any given moment. You have to provide the team with confidence as a defensive leader. For me, those are the most important things: making noise and reassuring the team.

"You have to be ready to go right to the end. It's all about winning here. Draws or defeats are simply not an option."