Madrid's Jude Bellingham in action during the UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg soccer match between Bayern Munich and Real Madrid at the Allianz Arena. Real's Bellingham upbeat ahead of big final against ex-club Dortmund Sven Hoppe/dpa

Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham has named Saturday's Champions League final agaist his former club Borussia Dortmund a special occasion but ca't afford any sentimental feelings.

"It is very special for me to play this game, but we have to try to put the emotions to one side," he said on Monday on the occasion of Real's media day ahead of the Wembley final.

England international Bellingham, 20, played for Dortmund 2020-2023 and then left last summer for Real in a €100 million ($108 million) move, becoming an instant hit there and winning the Spanish League.

"It's been a great first season, everyone has welcomed me very well,” he said.

“It's important that we're at our best. It's difficult for the other teams when we play at that level. Our staff are analysing everything so we can win, I have 100% confidence in them.

"To play this kind of game is the reason why I'm here. I always dreamed of playing for this team and scoring goals. This team signifies Champions League, it's what they always want. I want to make a little bit of history with this team.”

Bellingham can help Real win a record extending 15th European title against Dortmund, who lifted the trophy in 1997 and lost the 2013 decider at Wembley against Bayern Munich.

Borussia Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl told Kicker sports magazine he is looking forward to meeting Bellingham again.

"It's a fantastic story. He moves from us to Madrid - and a year later we're facing each other in the Champions League final. It's almost corny," Kehl said.

"I wasn't surprised that he immediately took on such a prominent role. Because I know his skills as a player, but also his incredible personality. I realised that it wouldn't be long before he left his mark on Real."

Kehl added that "he will be delighted to see us all again" but that Dortmund will find a way to play against him.

"I also know what makes him tick: He hates losing. But hopefully he'll have to deal with that on the day. We know him well - and we also know how to crack him in one way or another," Kehl insisted.