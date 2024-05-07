Real's Ancelotti awaits 'magical' game as Europe's counter kings meet

Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti takes part in a press conference after the UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg soccer match between Bayern Munich and Real Madrid at Allianz Arena. Ancelotti believes his side and Champions League rivals Bayern Munich are the two best counter-attacking teams in Europe, which could produce a "spectacular night" of football in Wednesday's semi-final second leg. Sven Hoppe/dpa

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti believes his side and Champions League rivals Bayern Munich are the two best counter-attacking teams in Europe, which could produce a "spectacular night" of football in Wednesday's semi-final second leg.

The teams managed a 2-2 draw in Germany last week, with the Italian acknowledging his former Bayern side looked the stronger.

"Real Madrid and Bayern are similar clubs, with a great tradition and history in the European Cup. We also respect them because they did very well and were better than us in the first leg," Ancelotti told a news conference on Tuesday.

"Both teams do very well in transitions because we have quality and fast players. They are the two most dangerous teams in Europe in this respect, but with good balance we can manage the risk well."

Ancelotti, whose side won the La Liga title at the weekend, confirmed that Andriy Lunin would return in goal as Thibault Courtois works his way back from serious injury. The Belgian played against Cadiz on Saturday but a big semi-final comes too soon.

Bayern's Harry Kane netted a penalty in the first leg but England team-mate Jude Bellingham appeared to try to put him off ahead of the spot-kick. Ancelotti wants a civil, but exciting second leg at the Bernabeu.

"We have to respect everyone. Bellingham and Kane have a very good relationship with each other," he said.

"Anything can happen, but we are looking forward to another spectacular night. It could be another magical night for our fans. Defensively, we could have done much more in the first leg. We want an intense game."