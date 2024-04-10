Realmuto avoids injury, in good spirits Wednesday originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

ST. LOUIS — J.T. Realmuto narrowly avoided a potentially significant injury Tuesday night and was back in the Phillies' lineup early Wednesday afternoon despite a short turnaround.

Realmuto took a bouncing curveball to the throat in the bottom of the seventh inning of the Phillies' 3-0 loss Tuesday. He had trouble getting back to his feet and spent several minutes on his knees being examined by Phillies trainers.

The catcher was in good spirits in the Phils' clubhouse Wednesday morning. He said the ball didn't hit anything structural in his neck or throat, instead making contact with the right side of his neck above the collarbone. He was tested for a concussion and checked out OK.

The reason why Realmuto initially felt headache symptoms and dizziness, he thinks, is because blood circulation in that area was temporarily cut off after the pitch connected with his neck.

Realmuto is as emblematic of the term "gamer" as anyone in Major League Baseball. He's caught 305 more innings than anyone else since 2021, and even with those massive annual workloads, he has spent just 10 days on the injured list as a Phillie back in May 2021 when he had a hand contusion.

"He's one tough (bleep)," manager Rob Thomson said.

In his first at-bat Wednesday, Realmuto hit a Lance Lynn slider to deep center field that eluded the glove of Victor Scott II for a two-base error.

Walker, Kerkering head to Clearwater

The Phillies transferred the rehab assignments of Taijuan Walker (right shoulder impingement) and Orion Kerkering (forearm) to Single A Clearwater because of rain in the forecast at Triple A Lehigh Valley.

Walker will make his first of three or four rehab starts Thursday and Kerkering will pitch in relief. Kerkering threw his fastball 99 mph on Tuesday night and should be back in the Phillies' bullpen by the weekend as long as he comes out of Thursday's appearance feeling OK.