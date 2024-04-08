'We really should have wrapped up the points'

[Getty Images]

Chelsea winger Noni Madueke says the team need to "cut" dropping points from winning positions after suffering a late blow against Sheffield United.

The 22-year-old scored what looked to be the winner for the Blues before an added-time equaliser from Oli McBurnie saw them draw against the Premier League's bottom side.

Mauricio Pochettino's team have made a habit of going in front only to lose the lead in recent matches, with Sunday's game the seventh in a row in which they have conceded at least two goals.

It was a missed opportunity for Chelsea in their push for European football and speaking on that frustration, Madueke said: "The way we drop points sometimes... it's in the palm of our hands. I don't know what to say other than there are still games to go and we have to go again and stick together.

"We still have faith we can finish in the places we want to finish in. But we have to cut that [dropping points] out sooner rather than later.

"It was always going to be a difficult game, a different game to Manchester United at home.

"However, I feel like it's a game we should have won and until the end, it looked like we would. But we couldn't quite get over the line, which is disappointing.

"It's the fashion in which we drew the game. Credit to them, they are at the bottom and they are fighting, but we really should have wrapped up the points."